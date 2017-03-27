Live fire training continues this weekend in Parkersburg
Photos courtesy of Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews Firefighters from Parkersburg, Wood County and beyond participated in live fire training sessions last weekend in which two houses, including this one at 1705 13th St., Parkersburg, were burned. Two more such sessions are scheduled for today and Sunday in the same area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Sunshine
|4,032
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|21 hr
|Blue Rock, OH
|27
|nicki gibson (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Elderly abuse
|28
|Scott Joy
|Mar 29
|wewuzkangz
|1
|what are they building?
|Mar 28
|Tepid
|9
|Jason Patterson
|Mar 26
|Hmmmm
|3
|Late tonight fun
|Mar 26
|Just blacklist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC