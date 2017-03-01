Kinnaird charges dismissed without prejudice

Charges of domestic battery against a man who escaped from Wood County Home Confinement were dismissed Tuesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Kinnaird, 40, 1314 10th St., Vienna, pleaded guilty to a charge of escape and two counts of domestic battery, was sentenced to six months in jail for the escape charge and three months for the domestic battery charge to be served consecutively to the escape charge but concurrently to each other and was assessed $480.75 in fines and court fees.

