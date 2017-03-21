Kesselring briefs commissioners on Am...

Kesselring briefs commissioners on American Red Cross accomplishments

The American Red Cross continues to provide services to people in Wood County, its regional director told the Wood County Commission on Monday. March is American Red Cross Month and Executive Director of American Red Cross of Northwest West Virginia Sharon Kesselring is making her way to the 17 county commissions in her service area to give an update on its accomplishments.

