Juveniles from Romania arrested with credit card skimmers in Parkersburg; more suspects sought

Two juveniles arrested Wednesday in Parkersburg are believed to be illegal immigrants from Romania involved in a criminal enterprise to steal credit card information and cash. Martin said a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were stopped around 1 p.m. Wednesday on Camden Street after they were observed traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2001 PT Cruiser bearing a one-way registration tag from Texas.

