Food program week slated

Child Care Food Program - CRI in Parkersburg will be marking National Child and Adult Care Food Program Week from March 12-18 at its office at 1037 Market St. in Parkersburg. The primary goal of the Child and Adult Care Food Program is to serve nutritious meals to children attending child care homes and centers.

