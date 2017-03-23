First Energy plans Monongahela Power ...

First Energy plans Monongahela Power projects

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo Provided FirstEnergy expects to invest $166 million in transmission and distribution projects in Mon Power's service area in 2017 to enhance service reliability for customers. Among the projects will be the replacement of 26 disconnect switches at a total cost of $1.3 million in a number of 138-kilovolt transmission substations like the one pictured here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Couples that swing (Aug '16) 9 hr Hopes 7
Parkersburg Furniture Outlet (Feb '16) 13 hr AlanT 8
Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12) 17 hr Pburg Daddy 14
Justin Anderson, public debt 19 hr Fallujah2 11
A question for the Trump Supporters Fri US Army E7 Retired 1
Do yiu know danielle cale? (Mar '15) Fri Frank the tank 3
Todd Nutter (Jan '15) Mar 23 mind your own bus... 18
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,824,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC