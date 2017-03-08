Fire chief: Change smoke alarm batteries with clocks
City Fire Chief Jason Matthews is asking residents to put fresh batteries in their smoke alarms this weekend when they set their clocks forward an hour. Now in its 29th year, the Change Your Clock, Change Your Batteries campaign is a partnership between the Energizer brand and the International Association of Fire Chiefs.
