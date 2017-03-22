Fentanyl-related murder charges sent to circuit court
Charges against David Scott Armstrong, 26, 500 13th St., Apt. 33, Parkersburg, accused of murder for allegedly supplying the fentanyl that killed a 28-year-old man, were bound over to circuit court.
