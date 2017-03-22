Fentanyl-related murder charges sent ...

Fentanyl-related murder charges sent to circuit court

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Charges against David Scott Armstrong, 26, 500 13th St., Apt. 33, Parkersburg, accused of murder for allegedly supplying the fentanyl that killed a 28-year-old man, were bound over to circuit court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uber drivers 9 hr Fallujah 3
Justin Anderson, public debt 9 hr Fallujah 2
Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t... 14 hr Against junkies 9
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 15 hr cabin creek Cu m 4,010
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) Mon Frederick J Fussm... 46
Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12) Mar 20 Scott gough 13
Rich Walters is a LIAR, He is on Suboxone!!!!! Mar 20 JPJ 5
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,336 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC