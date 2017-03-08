Famous couples inspire night of danci...

Famous couples inspire night of dancing at Parkersburg Art Center

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Overall winners Kasey Snyder, left, and Stacey Steed, right, both former members of the Parkersburg High School Red Wings Drill team, danced to a John Fogerty mix as characters from "A League of Their Own" at the sixth annual "A Night of Dancing With the Stars" to benefit the Actors Guild of Parkersburg. Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Overall winners Kasey Snyder, left, and Stacey Steed, right, both former members of the Parkersburg High School Red Wings Drill team, danced to a John Fogerty mix as characters from "A League of Their Own" at the sixth annual "A Night of Dancing With the Stars" to benefit the Actors Guild of Parkersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nichole Smarr....What do you think about her??? (Sep '11) 20 hr Not true 10
Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t... Sat cruz 7
nicki gibson (Oct '10) Sat Smfh 27
ufo Fri Stumped 1
Jungle Drive in (Jun '12) Mar 10 You are welcome a... 10
News Murder Suspect in Court (Jun '06) Mar 8 her niece 29
Review: Winding Road Kennels Inc (Jan '14) Mar 8 Anonymous 11
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC