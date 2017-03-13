Easter Bonnet Contest slated for Marc...

Easter Bonnet Contest slated for March 30

Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The Easter Bonnet Contest will take place March 30 at Tall Oaks Event Center at 1703 20th St. in Parkersburg. People can register their hats March 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Judging will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the winners announced at 7 p.m. The Bonnet Contest is being held in conjunction with the 8th annual Mid-Ohio Valley Easter Parade at 2 p.m. April 1. In the past, the bonnet contest was held on the day of the parade.

Parkersburg, WV

