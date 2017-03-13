Easter Bonnet Contest slated for March 30

The Easter Bonnet Contest will take place March 30 at Tall Oaks Event Center at 1703 20th St. in Parkersburg. People can register their hats March 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Judging will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the winners announced at 7 p.m. The Bonnet Contest is being held in conjunction with the 8th annual Mid-Ohio Valley Easter Parade at 2 p.m. April 1. In the past, the bonnet contest was held on the day of the parade.

