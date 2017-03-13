Easter Bonnet Contest slated for March 30
The Easter Bonnet Contest will take place March 30 at Tall Oaks Event Center at 1703 20th St. in Parkersburg. People can register their hats March 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Judging will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the winners announced at 7 p.m. The Bonnet Contest is being held in conjunction with the 8th annual Mid-Ohio Valley Easter Parade at 2 p.m. April 1. In the past, the bonnet contest was held on the day of the parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot ebony looking for fun (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|All me
|6
|Amy Gough - Gough Hazard
|7 hr
|Scott gough
|4
|Justin Anderson
|9 hr
|Laughing
|14
|Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12)
|10 hr
|Scott gough
|11
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Scott gough
|13
|Jason Patterson
|13 hr
|Wanting2no
|1
|Anyone know where Chris Pierce is?
|Wed
|Udontknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC