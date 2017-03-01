Dalton artwork on display at downtown Parkersburg WesBanco
The exhibit can be viewed during regular business hours of Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dalton is an artist that uses a variety of mediums - painting, pastels, charcoal, graphite, mixed media and printmaking. By having such a variety to choose from, his exhibits are vibrant and detailed.
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mountaineer Pain Relief & Rehabilitatio... (Jan '15)
|10 hr
|Nolongerpainfree
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|George Washington
|3,998
|Mike Haught
|17 hr
|SSS
|15
|Couples that swing (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Me
|4
|Meth (Aug '16)
|Feb 26
|Bwaaahaaa
|3
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb 22
|Deb42
|2
|I'm in town any body want to hang
|Feb 22
|Hugh
|2
