Dalton artwork on display at downtown Parkersburg WesBanco

The exhibit can be viewed during regular business hours of Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dalton is an artist that uses a variety of mediums - painting, pastels, charcoal, graphite, mixed media and printmaking. By having such a variety to choose from, his exhibits are vibrant and detailed.

