Community Bank plans food pantry benefit
The Stock the Shelves promotion through May 31 will collect non-perishable food and other needed items for Old Man Rivers, the Friendship Kitchen at North Parkersburg Baptist Church and The Good Samaritan Center. Non-perishable food and other items can be taken to any branch of Community Bank.
