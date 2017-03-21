Community Bank plans food pantry benefit

The Stock the Shelves promotion through May 31 will collect non-perishable food and other needed items for Old Man Rivers, the Friendship Kitchen at North Parkersburg Baptist Church and The Good Samaritan Center. Non-perishable food and other items can be taken to any branch of Community Bank.

