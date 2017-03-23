Committee advances bill eliminating RESAs

School districts in West Virginia would get an extra year to form cooperative agreements for services presently provided by the state's eight regional service education agencies under legislation now on its way to the House Finance Committee. House Education Committee members Wednesday night advanced House Bill 2711, sending it to the Finance Committee after a marathon meeting that lasted until after 11 p.m. The original legislation introduced at the request of Gov. Jim Justice would have abolished and defunded the RESAs effective July 1, but the measure passed in committee Wednesday changes that to provide for a more gradual phasing out of the RESAs over the next near.

