Commissioners Approve Requests and Business Issues
Sharon Kesselring from the American Red Cross appeared before the Tyler County Commission on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 to give an annual update of the Red Cross activities. Keeselring who is the exectutive director of the northwest chapter in West Virginia, which covers 17 counties in the northwest area of the state and has it's Chapter Office in Parkersburg, with a Satellite office in Ohio County, gave the commissioner's an overview of a program the Red Cross is currently offering called the Pillowcase Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nicki gibson (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Elderly abuse
|28
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|2 hr
|Blue Rock, OH
|20
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Fuckwitmenc
|4,019
|Scott Joy
|Wed
|wewuzkangz
|1
|what are they building?
|Tue
|Tepid
|9
|Jason Patterson
|Mar 26
|Hmmmm
|3
|Late tonight fun
|Mar 26
|Just blacklist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC