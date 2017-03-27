Commissioners Approve Requests and Bu...

Commissioners Approve Requests and Business Issues

Sharon Kesselring from the American Red Cross appeared before the Tyler County Commission on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 to give an annual update of the Red Cross activities. Keeselring who is the exectutive director of the northwest chapter in West Virginia, which covers 17 counties in the northwest area of the state and has it's Chapter Office in Parkersburg, with a Satellite office in Ohio County, gave the commissioner's an overview of a program the Red Cross is currently offering called the Pillowcase Project.

