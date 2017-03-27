Clerk pepper sprayed, tazed at gambling cafe

Parkersburg Police are at City Perk in the 1400 block of Seventh Street where a clerk was peppered sprayed and tazed, according to scanner traffic at about 8:30 a.m. today. The suspect was described as a woman, brown hair, about 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-4, black jacket, purse.

