Clerk pepper sprayed, tazed at gambli...

Clerk pepper sprayed, tazed at gambling cafe

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Parkersburg Police are at City Perk in the 1400 block of Seventh Street where a clerk was peppered sprayed and tazed, according to scanner traffic at about 8:30 a.m. today. The suspect was described as a woman, brown hair, about 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-4, black jacket, purse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson, public debt 6 hr Hockessin DE 19
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 8 hr Mr DlCK pic 4,017
what are they building? 21 hr Tepid 9
Jason Patterson Mar 26 Hmmmm 3
Late tonight fun Mar 26 Just blacklist 1
ufo Mar 26 Justice Baxter 2
Couples that swing (Aug '16) Mar 25 Hopes 7
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC