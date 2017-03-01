Classic Plastics Toy and Comic Expo set for this weekend
The fourth annual Classic Plastics Toy and Comic Expo will be Saturday and Sunday at the Parkersburg Art Center in downtown Parkersburg. The expo will be 10 a.m. p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the art center at 725 Market St. in Parkersburg.
