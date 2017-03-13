Catholic schools official to receive award
An official with the Catholic schools in Parkersburg will receive an award at the annual Bishop's Dinner in April in Morgantown. Donna Smith, who has served Parkersburg Catholic High School and Elementary School in various roles for the past 13 years, is among five people receiving the Bishop's Cross from the Most Rev.
