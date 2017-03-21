Budget talk with ex-finance director ...

Budget talk with ex-finance director questioned

Some city officials are questioning the presence of a former finance director convicted of embezzling municipal funds at an informal gathering of some council members to discuss the budget process. Parkersburg City Council President J.R. Carpenter confirmed Monday that he and first-year Councilmen Dave McCrady and Eric Barber met over the weekend at former Councilwoman Sherry Dugan's home to talk about the budget in general.

