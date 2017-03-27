Boy Scout Troop 4 to mark 100th anniversary

Photo by Jeff Baughan Boy Scout Troop 4, sponsored by St. Andrews United Methodist Church, is marking its 100th anniversary with a dinner Saturday at the church. From left are Charles Whitaker, committee council member; Tim Collins, council committee chairman; Rachel Hupp, Troop 4 scoutmaster; and Al Hupp, Troop 4 assistant scoutmaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.