Blennerhassett Museum stitches together successful quilt show

Photo by Wayne Towner Beth Cole, of Little Hocking, looks at quilts Saturday on the opening day of the 13th annual Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show at the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History in downtown Parkersburg. Photo by Wayne Towner Beth Cole, of Little Hocking, looks at quilts Saturday on the opening day of the 13th annual Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show at the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History in downtown Parkersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.