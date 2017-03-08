Blennerhassett Museum hosting quilt show through March 19
The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History will be hosting its 13th annual Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show from March 11-19 in Parkersburg. The exhibit opens with a reception from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11 at the museum at Second and Juliana streets in downtown Parkersburg.
