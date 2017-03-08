Blennerhassett Museum hosting quilt s...

Blennerhassett Museum hosting quilt show through March 19

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History will be hosting its 13th annual Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show from March 11-19 in Parkersburg. The exhibit opens with a reception from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11 at the museum at Second and Juliana streets in downtown Parkersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t... 7 hr Aaron 6
Jungle Drive in (Jun '12) Wed You are welcome 9
News Murder Suspect in Court (Jun '06) Wed her niece 29
Review: Winding Road Kennels Inc (Jan '14) Wed Anonymous 11
Ryan Caplinger Wed Pinky 1
Hartley hill hunt club Wed Mini 30 2
Where are the Street hookers in parkersburg wv (Aug '16) Wed Drsays 3
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC