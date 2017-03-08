Bidell Gas Compression coming to Weirton

Bidell Gas Compression coming to Weirton

Sean Ulmer, president of Bidell Gas Compression, a subsidiary of Calgary-based Total Energy Services Inc., was on hand Friday as part of the announcement that his company would be locating in Weirton. Bidell produces natural gas compression equipment.

