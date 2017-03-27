Belpre Councilman Turrill arrested on meth possession charge
Belpre City Councilman James Brian Turrill is free on bond after his arrest and arraignment on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wood County Magistrate Court, Turrill, 51, along with Ashlee N. Dugan, 18, 2005 Gihon Road, Parkersburg, and Timothy Aric Fulks, 37, of 3504 Hemlock Ave., Parkersburg, were arrested after a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue.
