Attorney General Morrisey Partners with Ben Franklin & Carver Career Centers to Battle Drug Epidemic
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a major step in destroying unwanted and expired prescription drugs in the Mountain State. The Attorney General's Office has partnered with Ben Franklin and Carver Career Centers, where students are preparing drug incinerators for several police agencies across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uber drivers
|12 hr
|Fallujah
|3
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|12 hr
|Fallujah
|2
|Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t...
|17 hr
|Against junkies
|9
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|18 hr
|cabin creek Cu m
|4,010
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Frederick J Fussm...
|46
|Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12)
|Mar 20
|Scott gough
|13
|Rich Walters is a LIAR, He is on Suboxone!!!!!
|Mar 20
|JPJ
|5
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC