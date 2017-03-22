Attorney General Morrisey Partners wi...

Attorney General Morrisey Partners with Ben Franklin & Carver Career Centers to Battle Drug Epidemic

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a major step in destroying unwanted and expired prescription drugs in the Mountain State. The Attorney General's Office has partnered with Ben Franklin and Carver Career Centers, where students are preparing drug incinerators for several police agencies across the state.

