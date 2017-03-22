Artsbridge holds 19th annual Very Spectacular Arts Festival
Artsbridge held its 19th annual Very Spectacular Arts Festival for school children with disabilities on Tuesday at West Virginia University at Parkersburg and saw some of its highest event attendance in years. Artsbridge Executive Director Jane Irvine said in years past the event often fell during school's spring break, significantly lowering attendance.
