After contentious public comment, council tables non-discrimination ordinance
Family Policy Council of West Virginia President Allen Whitt, right, discusses the format of the public forum during Tuesday's Parkersburg City Council meeting as Fairness West Virginia Executive Director Andrew Schneider listens. Family Policy Council of West Virginia President Allen Whitt, right, discusses the format of the public forum during Tuesday's Parkersburg City Council meeting as Fairness West Virginia Executive Director Andrew Schneider listens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12)
|33 min
|Scott gough
|9
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|38 min
|Scott gough
|11
|Anyone know where Chris Pierce is?
|12 hr
|Udontknow
|1
|Justin Anderson
|16 hr
|public
|10
|Is there any shemale sin the area
|17 hr
|MikeB
|4
|Nikki Bollinger (May '15)
|Tue
|Wow
|15
|Pars pain clinic (Jul '13)
|Mar 13
|WhOcares
|24
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC