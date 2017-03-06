Advocates talk LGBT protections at ci...

Advocates talk LGBT protections at city level

Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Local Parkersburg residents are seeking the help of a statewide advocacy group to help craft a nondiscrimination ordinance to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals which can be introduced by Parkersburg City Council in the near future. Around 15 people attended the meeting Sunday, put on by Fairness West Virginia, at First Christian Church on Washington Avenue, including Councilmen John Reed and Jeff Fox as well as City Attorney Joe Santer.

