Actors Guild plans renovations in three phases
A three-phase project to renovate the Actors Guild of Parkersburg's theater at 724 Market St. will begin this year. Last month, the Actors Guild was awarded a $150,000 matching grant from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History to begin work on phase one of the renovations to increase accessibility and the comfort of audiences.
