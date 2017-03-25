A glimpse at the WV budget as it takes shape
The House Finance Committee pulled back the curtain on its work on the state budget - although anything could still happen in two weeks. Brad McElhinny is the statewide correspondent for MetroNews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
