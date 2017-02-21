Wood Magistrate

* Rivard Dwain Wilcox, 77, 2203 Capitol Circle, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a battery charge and was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond. * Angela Marie Burkhammer, 30, 65 Crisfield St., Anmoore, W.Va., was arraigned in Harrison County for Wood County on a charge of animal cruelty and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.