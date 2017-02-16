Wood County Schools looks at future of bond
File Photo Officials with Wood County Schools are unsure how Tuesday's Wood County Board of Education vote against purchasing the Fenton Art Glass factory for construction of a new Williamstown-area elementary school will affect the district's $41 million facilities bond. Legal counsel has warned if officials cannot find and secure a new site in the next six months, the district may be unable to sell the bonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Haught
|4 hr
|Notstupid
|7
|Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t...
|5 hr
|sir
|2
|Justin Anderson
|12 hr
|Justin
|28
|I will be there thursday
|18 hr
|The truth
|17
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|concerned citizen
|3,987
|Carl sartor the jailhouse homo (Jan '16)
|Feb 14
|Victor Thompson
|15
|JR Dowler
|Feb 14
|Dowler snitcher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC