Wood County authorities seek home con...

Wood County authorities seek home confinement escapee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens reported Wednesday Trent Dwight Mason, 28, of 49 Phoenix St., Parkersburg, absconded from home confinement on Jan. 27. Mason was ordered on home confinement in mid-January through Wood County Circuit Court as a condition of bond for a charge of possession with intent to deliver. Mason is described as a white male, 5-foot and 9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson, USMC 8 hr Bicurious 49
News Donald E. Hale (Nov '07) Wed JPT 5
What does Jody Purkey know about being a magist... Jan 31 rjp 2
Jenna Bryan ex stripper Jan 29 PA Bailes at MC 3
Hot ebony looking for fun (Apr '16) Jan 29 Tall and Slim Guy 5
Bartender named Laura at Blennerhassett Hotel Jan 29 FJamesBrandjes 3
Brandjes murder trial Jan 29 FJamesBrandjes 11
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC