Wood County authorities seek home confinement escapee
Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens reported Wednesday Trent Dwight Mason, 28, of 49 Phoenix St., Parkersburg, absconded from home confinement on Jan. 27. Mason was ordered on home confinement in mid-January through Wood County Circuit Court as a condition of bond for a charge of possession with intent to deliver. Mason is described as a white male, 5-foot and 9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
