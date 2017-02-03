Wood County authorities identify body found in burning car

Wood County authorities identify body...

Authorities have identified a body found two months ago in a burning car as that of 29-year-old Parkersburg resident Michael Allen Cumberledge. The 2005 Chrysler Sebring convertible was reported ablaze just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 1 along the side of the road at 1118 Badgley Fork Road.

