Williamstown police arrest two suspects

A man wanted in Parkersburg where he is accused of forcibly entering a residence and making death threats was among two people arrested Thursday morning in Williamstown, the Williamstown police chief said. Officers received information that Jason Yeaman 34, of Los Angeles, Calif., was in the Wood County area, Police Chief Shawn Graham said.

