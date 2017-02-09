Vienna City Council rejects brunch bill, hiring deputy police chief

Proposals to allow early Sunday alcohol sales in businesses with a class A liquor licenses and to hire a deputy chief of police to handle administrative affairs were defeated in 4 to 3 votes Thursday. In a public meeting prior to the council meeting two speakers, one for and one against, spoke about the proposed ordinance to amend the home rule plan to allow the sale of alcohol beverages at class A license holders at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

