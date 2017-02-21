Tony Caridi to speak at annual Boys & Girls Club dinner
The Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg will hold its 21st annual Dinner at 6:30 p.m. today at Grand Pointe Conference Center where sportscaster Tony Caridi will be the guest speaker. Caridi has worked for the West Virginia Radio Corp.'s Metronews Statewide Sportsline for over 20 years.
