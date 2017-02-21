Tony Caridi to speak at annual Boys &...

Tony Caridi to speak at annual Boys & Girls Club dinner

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg will hold its 21st annual Dinner at 6:30 p.m. today at Grand Pointe Conference Center where sportscaster Tony Caridi will be the guest speaker. Caridi has worked for the West Virginia Radio Corp.'s Metronews Statewide Sportsline for over 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie 3 hr Deb42 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 4 hr David Moniker 3,990
Justin Anderson 5 hr Veteran 47
Mike Haught 7 hr Mistaken 12
I'm in town any body want to hang 8 hr Hugh 2
Marshal Polan (May '13) 20 hr jkerns 3
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) Tue Larry 7
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC