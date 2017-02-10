Thumbs Up, - SThumbs Down

UP: To West Virginia University at Parkersburg, which has implemented two programs that are improving the college experience and education for students. The Guided Pathway System is getting students registered and through their coursework more efficiently; and the Summer Bridge Program is allowing students to get difficult courses, such as required math and English, out of the way over the summer, before they dive into full courseloads in their chosen study tracks.

