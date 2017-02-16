Sutton speaks at Kiwanis Club meeting

Lisa Sutton, executive director of The Children's Listening Place, 4421 Emerson Ave., spoke at the recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of North Parkersburg. Sutton, a certified forensic interviewer, with a Master's Degree in Psychology, has been with The Children's Listening Place since it was founded three years ago.

