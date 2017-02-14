Suspect arrested in Sunday morning shooting incident

Mitchell Allan Edwards, 34, of 4 Tonya Ave., Parkersburg, is in custody at the North Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond, charged with malicious assault and presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was arrested Sunday afternoon, after Steven Mandrell walked into the Camden Clark Medical Center Emergency Department at 6:31 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his left arm, according to a release from the department.

