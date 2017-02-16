Success for wrestling Cats
The Cats wrestling team, comprised of Hamlin and GVMS students, had a fine showing at the WV Junior States this past weekend in Parkersburg. Parker Young took home a 4th place finish in the 137 pound weight class.
