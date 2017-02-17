Smoot Theatre, Peoples Bank Theatre s...

Smoot Theatre, Peoples Bank Theatre slate shows

Photo Provided As part of its Kids Club Series, the Smoot Theatre will present "Alexander Who's Not Not ... Going to Move" at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Smoot at 213 Fifth St. in Parkersburg. Photo Provided As part of its Kids Club Series, the Smoot Theatre will present "Alexander Who's Not Not Going to Move" at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Smoot at 213 Fifth St. in Parkersburg.

