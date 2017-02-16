Sheetz names two sites in Parkersburg

A representative of the Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station chain identified two Parkersburg locations where construction is slated to begin this summer - at Third and Ann streets across from Matheny Motors and at Seventh and East streets, where McHappy's Bake Shoppe stands. Construction is slated to begin in June at the Third Street location, with a projected opening date of Dec. 20, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.