Shake It Up: Tax hikes are not the way to balance budget

Shake It Up: Tax hikes are not the way to balance budget

West Virginia lawmakers looking for a way to dig themselves out of the hole created by decades of tax-and-spend irresponsibility are finding it difficult to resist the temptation to do precisely what voters believed they would avoid. Rather than shake up the status quo, some of these folks are in danger of falling back to more of the same - pretending it is possible to balance the budget on the backs of those who simply cannot carry any more.

