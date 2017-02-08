Search for Parkersburg shooting suspe...

Search for Parkersburg shooting suspect continues

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Anyone who sees Brian Ezekial Hupp, 39, of 720 29th St., Apt. 39, or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Parkersburg Police at 304-424-8444 or online at parkersburgpolice.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson Tue Mistaken 12
Child custody lawyer - Parkersburg (Feb '13) Tue Jackson 11
vip Tue Hhh 1
Woman at McDonald's drive thru Mon bastardguy 2
Trouble Feb 6 Why why why 2
Jenna Bryan ex stripper Feb 6 nana 5
Kinky Neighbors Feb 5 nana 7
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,874 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC