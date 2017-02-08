Search for Parkersburg shooting suspect continues
Anyone who sees Brian Ezekial Hupp, 39, of 720 29th St., Apt. 39, or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Parkersburg Police at 304-424-8444 or online at parkersburgpolice.com.
