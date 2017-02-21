Search committee to meet potential conductor for West Virginia Symphony Orchestra
Dan Meyer, the music director of the Asheville Symphony and the Erie Philharmonic, from 5-6 p.m. will attend a reception at the Christ United Methodist Church. Parking is behind the church at 16th Street and St. Marys Avenue.
