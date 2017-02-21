Pioneer Trails takes over former Coac...

Pioneer Trails takes over former Coach USA terminal in Parkersburg

17 hrs ago

Photo by Brett Dunlap Pioneer Trails recently took over the former Coach USA motorcoach hub in Parkersburg. The terminal, located on Camden Ave. near the Erickson All-Sports Facility, has 20 employees who were hired by the new company and will continue on.

Parkersburg, WV

