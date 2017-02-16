Photo by Peyton Neely Brittany Reed, ...

Photo by Peyton Neely Brittany Reed, 20, of Williamstown, grinds...

It's a profession that has few women, but that's never discouraged 20-year-old Brittany Reed from pursuing her passion for fixing cars. Working with her father inspired the interest and now Reed is pursuing a degree in auto diesel mechanics at Washington State Community College.

