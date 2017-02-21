Parkersburg Utility Board approves last payment on wastewater plant upgrade
The Parkersburg Utility Board on Wednesday approved the final payment on the $12.8 million wastewater treatment plant project that began in the fall of 2014. The board voted 4-0 - one short of its full membership after the passing of member Edward Glasser earlier this month - to approve the $61,580.35 payment during its regular meeting, PUB Manager Eric Bennett said.
