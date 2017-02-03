Parkersburg receives clean audit for 2015-16 fiscal year
Photo by Evan Bevins Dawna Cork, regional director for the West Virginia Auditor's Chief Inspector Division, top right, speaks during the exit conference for Parkersburg's 2015-16 fiscal year audit as, clockwise from bottom, former City Council members Sharon Lynch and Nancy Wilcox, Public Works Director Everett Shears, Mayor Tom Joyce, Finance Director Eric Jiles and state Senior Audit Inspector Eric Swiger listen Thursday in the fifth-floor conference room at the Municipal Building. PARKERSBURG - The city received a clean audit for fiscal year 2015-16, with half the number of findings noted the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Law Judge Tallman (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|Unknown
|70
|Miranda Hanlon?
|3 hr
|Nonewfriends
|1
|Jenna Bryan ex stripper
|3 hr
|Nonewfriends
|4
|Jamie Richards at JAK Productions (Aug '12)
|Feb 3
|Jessica rector
|42
|What does Jody Purkey know about being a magist...
|Jan 31
|rjp
|2
|Hot ebony looking for fun (Apr '16)
|Jan 29
|Tall and Slim Guy
|5
|Bartender named Laura at Blennerhassett Hotel
|Jan 29
|FJamesBrandjes
|3
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC