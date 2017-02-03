Parkersburg receives clean audit for ...

Parkersburg receives clean audit for 2015-16 fiscal year

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Evan Bevins Dawna Cork, regional director for the West Virginia Auditor's Chief Inspector Division, top right, speaks during the exit conference for Parkersburg's 2015-16 fiscal year audit as, clockwise from bottom, former City Council members Sharon Lynch and Nancy Wilcox, Public Works Director Everett Shears, Mayor Tom Joyce, Finance Director Eric Jiles and state Senior Audit Inspector Eric Swiger listen Thursday in the fifth-floor conference room at the Municipal Building. PARKERSBURG - The city received a clean audit for fiscal year 2015-16, with half the number of findings noted the previous year.

