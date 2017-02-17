Parkersburg Municipal Planning Commis...

Parkersburg Municipal Planning Commission recommends alley abandonments

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Jared Decker, leasing and development associate with Parkersburg Development Partners LLC, discusses plans for a proposed Sheetz location at Seventh and East streets during a Parkersburg Municipal Planning Commission meeting Friday in City Council chambers. The area between Seventh, East and Mary streets and Stephenson Avenue where Parkersburg Development Partners LLC plans to build a Sheetz convenience store/gas station is shown, with alleys proposed for abandonment highlighted in yellow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Haught 1 hr SheContributes 9
Justin Anderson 2 hr JAnderson 31
Carl sartor the jailhouse homo (Jan '16) 6 hr Tasty 16
Looking for old woman 11 hr Timmy 2
I will be there thursday 13 hr The truth 18
Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t... Feb 16 sir 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Feb 15 concerned citizen 3,987
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC