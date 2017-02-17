Parkersburg Municipal Planning Commission recommends alley abandonments

Jared Decker, leasing and development associate with Parkersburg Development Partners LLC, discusses plans for a proposed Sheetz location at Seventh and East streets during a Parkersburg Municipal Planning Commission meeting Friday in City Council chambers. The area between Seventh, East and Mary streets and Stephenson Avenue where Parkersburg Development Partners LLC plans to build a Sheetz convenience store/gas station is shown, with alleys proposed for abandonment highlighted in yellow.

